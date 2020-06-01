The State of Play on the India China Border | The Hindu In Focus Podcast

Breaking the silence on the continuing border stand-offs with China, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on May 30 said that the issue would be resolved through diplomatic dialogue. The government has, however, kept mum on what exactly the issues are. What do we know about the incidents along the Line of Actual Control? Where are the current tensions? What are the prospects of disengagement?
Guest: Dinakar Peri, New Delhi–based Defence Correspondent.
Find the In Focus podcast on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Stitcher. Search for In Focus by The Hindu.
Write to us with comments and feedback at socmed4@thehindu.co.in
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism