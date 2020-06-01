The State of Play on the India China Border | The Hindu In Focus Podcast

Breaking the silence on the continuing border stand-offs with China, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on May 30 said that the issue would be resolved through diplomatic dialogue. The government has, however, kept mum on what exactly the issues are. What do we know about the incidents along the Line of Actual Control? Where are the current tensions? What are the prospects of disengagement?

Guest: Dinakar Peri, New Delhi–based Defence Correspondent.

Find the In Focus podcast on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Stitcher. Search for In Focus by The Hindu.

Write to us with comments and feedback at socmed4@thehindu.co.in