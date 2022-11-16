  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

The significance of Xi Jinping meeting Joe Biden | In Focus podcast

Ananth Krishnan speaks to us on the significance of the recent meeting between the American and Chinese presidents, and what that means for India’s relations with the two countries.

November 16, 2022 04:02 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST

Amit Baruah

Chinese President Xi Jinping and his American counterpart Joe Biden met for over three hours on November 14, ahead of the G-20 meeting in Indonesia. It was their first face-to-face meeting as heads of state.

Readouts from the two sides suggest that both Xi and Biden did some tough talking, reiterating old positions and supposed red lines. Both sides agreed to keep talking and resume engagement on climate change and issues related to global economic stability even as their differences persisted.

Guest: Ananth Krishnan, China Correspondent, The Hindu.

Host: Amit Baruah, Senior Associate Editor, The Hindu.

Edited by Sharmada Venkatasubramanian

Listen to more In Focus podcasts:

Related Topics

In Focus Podcast / The Hindu Podcasts / China / USA

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.