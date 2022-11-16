The significance of Xi Jinping meeting Jo Biden | In Focus podcast

November 16, 2022 04:02 pm | Updated 04:02 pm IST

Chinese President Xi Jinping and his American counterpart Jo Biden met for over three hours on November 14, ahead of the G-20 meeting in Indonesia. It was their first face-to-face meeting as heads of state.

Readouts from the two sides suggest that both Xi and Biden did some tough talking, reiterating old positions and supposed red lines. Both sides agreed to keep talking and resume engagement on climate change and issues related to global economic stability even as their differences persisted.

Guest: Ananth Krishnan, China Correspondent, The Hindu.

Host: Amit Baruah, Senior Associate Editor, The Hindu.

Edited by Sharmada Venkatasubramanian

