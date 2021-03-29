The significance and symbolism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bangladesh visit | In Focus Podcast

A discussion on the bilateral issues on the agenda for PM Modi's visit to Bangladesh and the broader significance of the trip

In this episode, we examine the takeaways from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two-day visit to Bangladesh, and the range of bilateral issues on the agenda from the Teesta river waters and border killings to trade and connectivity. We also explore the broader significance and political symbolism of the visit, which was timed to mark the 50th anniversary celebrations currently underway in Bangladesh to mark its liberation.

Guests: Suhasini Haidar, National Editor and Diplomatic Affairs Editor, The Hindu

Kallol Bhattacherjee, correspondent covering foreign affairs, The Hindu

Host: Ananth Krishnan, China correspondent, The Hindu

Episode Notes:

Suhasini Haidar in The Hindu on the role of India and the U.S. in 1971

Suhasini Haidar's reading recommendations:

Anam Zakaria, "1971: A People's History from Bangladesh, Pakistan and India"

Srinath Raghavan, "1971: A Global History of the Creation of Bangladesh"

Meenakshi Ahmed, "A Matter Of Trust: India-US Relations from Truman to Trump"

Gary Bass, "The Blood Telegram: Nixon, Kissinger, and a Forgotten Genocide"