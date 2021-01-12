The significance and consequences of the attack on the U.S. Capitol | In Focus podcast

In conversation with historian Jeffrey A Engel on the aftermath of the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Historian Jeffrey A. Engel, who heads the Center for Presidential History at Southern Methodist University analyzes the attack on the U.S. Capitol, its significance and consequences. Mr. Engel goes into the historic parallels to recent events and the decisions made by U.S. President Donald Trump in their aftermath.

Host: Sriram Lakshman, U.S. Correspondent, The Hindu

Read the interview with Jeffrey Engel

