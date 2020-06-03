The science behind forecasting and modelling locust attacks | The Hindu In Focus Podcast

We’ll go back in this episode to look at the origins of the locust swarms now sweeping into India and other parts of South Asia and trace the outbreak back to 2018 in parts of Africa. We’ll also look at the science behind forecasting locust outbreaks, what are the factors that it takes into account and how that can help us come up with a strategy of preventive management.

Guest: Cyril Piou, Scientist, French Agricultural Research Centre for International Development (CIRAD).

Find the In Focus podcast on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Stitcher. Search for In Focus by The Hindu.

Write to us with comments and feedback at socmed4@thehindu.co.in