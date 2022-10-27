The road ahead for Rishi Sunak | In Focus podcast

Amit Baruah October 27, 2022 16:29 IST

Andrew Whitehead speaks to us on Britain’s first Prime Minister of Asian origin, and the major challenges that await him and the country in the near future.

In a matter of less than a week, Rishi Sunak has replaced Liz Truss as Prime Minister. In the first week of September, Boris Johnson was still the British Prime Minister. Our guest in last week’s “In Focus” podcast, Andrew Whitehead, former Editor of the BBC’s World Service, had predicted that it would be Rishi Sunak. And Sunak it is. We turn again to Andrew Whitehead for what he thinks of Britain’s first Indian-origin Prime Minister and the challenges that lie ahead of him. Guest: Andrew Whitehead, former Editor of the BBC’s World Service Host: Amit Baruah, Senior Associate Editor, The Hindu Edited by Sharmada Venkatasubramanian Listen to more In Focus podcasts:



