The risks and opportunities of the presidential transition process in the U.S. | The Hindu In Focus podcast

Although weeks have passed since the 2020 United States presidential election, the ferment in politics continues in Washington as outgoing President Donald Trump refuses to concede power and facilitate an orderly peaceful transition. The broader transition to a new arrangement in the White House will also be impacted by the choice of officials that President-elect Joe Biden picks to serve in his Cabinet, as much as it will by the policy paradigm that the new team adopts. Here we try to explain the risks and opportunities of this sometimes opaque presidential transition process.
Guest: Professor Karen Hult of Virginia Polytechnic Institute And State University, who is also a board member of the White House transition project.
