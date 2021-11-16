The rise and rise of Xi Jinping | In Focus podcast

Ananth Krishnan speaks to us on the recent resolution of the Communist Party of China that elevates Xi Jinping to the status of Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping

The rise of China is a global reality that has upset many international calculations. To understand the growing Chinese footprint, it’s important to understand the internal dynamics of the Chinese Communist Party.

The Hindu’s China Correspondent Ananth Krishnan has been reporting on the passage of what has been called “Resolution on the Major Achievements of the Party over the Past Century” by the sixth plenum, or closed-door meeting, of the Party’s Central Committee.

The resolution elevates the country’s current president and general secretary Xi Jinping to the status of Mao Zedong and reformer Deng Xiaoping. The writing on the wall also suggests that Mr. Xi will have a third term as President and party leader unlike his immediate predecessors Hu Jintao and Jiang Zemin.

We talk about what these changes mean for the functioning of the party and the country in this episode.

Guest: Ananth Krishnan, China Correspondent, The Hindu

Host: Amit Baruah, Senior Associate Editor, The Hindu