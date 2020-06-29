The politics of Trump's H-1B ban and a potential legal loophole | In Focus podcast

On June 22 the White House made a proclamation restricting the issuance of non-immigrant work visas across the board, which U.S. President Donald Trump said was to clamp down on American jobs going to foreign workers. The broadest impact may be felt on skilled workers abroad seeking the H-1B visa — in large part granted to Indian nationals each year.

Given the additional significance of this proclamation issued less than five months before the next presidential election, can it truly shore up the precarious U.S. economy, or is it a campaign play to improve Mr. Trump’s odds of victory in November?

Interview | ‘Potential legal loophole’ in Trump H-1B ban, says immigration lawyer

Host: Narayan Lakshman, Associate Editor, The Hindu

Guest: Sheela Murthy, founder of the Murthy Law Firm specialising in immigration cases and based out of Maryland, U.S.

