The Pill | Women Uninterrupted podcast - Season 3, Episode 1

Women Uninterrupted is an inter-generational podcast bringing you difficult, different and uninterrupted conversations about being a woman.

A bride-to-be meets a gynaecologist in this episode of the Women Uninterrupted podcast.

Host: Anna Thomas Guests: Dr Teena Thomas and Tasmin

Anna: Welcome to Women Uninterrupted, the space where we host difficult conversations between different generations of women. I’m your host Anna, and on this episode of Women Uninterrupted, I invited Dr. Teena Thomas, a gynaecologist in Bangalore. And my other guest is Tasmin, and she’s here for a very special reason.

Tasmin: Thank you, Anna. Nice to meet you, Dr Teena. So, the special reason she was talking about: I’m getting married this August, and I was really interested to know about contraception.

Dr Teena: Good evening. Tasmin. A very big congratulations for the new step in your life. It is so nice to have you here because in this era, we find very few girls coming forward before marriage to ask such questions. And it is nice that we go into this for a better future for a girl.

Anna: Ideally, she should have been talking to a gynaecologist along with her fiancé, but he is in another city and they aren’t going to get time before the wedding. So, she is here alone, taking notes. And he’s probably going to listen to this later.

Tas: Maybe I can start with the most basic question. What is contraception?

Dr Teena: Contraception is a preventive method to help women avoid unwanted pregnancies. A girl at your age - how old are you, Tas, if I may ask?

Tas: Yeah, I’m 27.

Dr Teena: For a girl at your age, there are a few contraceptive methods which can be useful. So, they are the barrier method which is in the form of condoms; then the second is oral contraceptive pills. The third one will be injections. And the fourth one will be intrauterine devices. Everything comes with benefits and risks. So Tasmin, you know why we use anything for that matter in a medical field - before considering a medicine, we use anything when the benefit is much more than the risk. Considering your age and the status and how long you don’t want pregnancy, there are various methods. Basically, what you have to choose is what is ideal for you.

Tas: What do you feel would be ideal in my stage of life?

Dr Teena: Ideally something which is safe, which is effective, which will be acceptable by you and your partner, it can be reversible, it should not be very expensive, and it should be a long lasting one. So, I would want to then tell you the plus and minus of each method, then you decide what you want. Contraception is always a patient choice. You should know the benefits and risks of each method and then you take a call on what you want to do.

If we first go into the barrier method, the barrier method is mostly condoms, which is used by the male partner and the success rate when compared to other methods is very low. If a pill gives you a 99.5% success rate, condom will give only 80% to 85%. When teenagers and adolescents are into relationships, a barrier method is mandatory, even if they are on any other method of contraception, to avoid sexually transmitted diseases. How it works for you mentally is: okay, we both will try preventing pregnancy by condoms. But one day because the failure rate is high, it will fail. It may fail in two months, or it may fail in one year. So if our mindset is No at any cost – “I cannot have a pregnancy for one or two years,” then condoms is not your choice.

The second method - the most commonly used by girls of your age - and the best method, is the combined oral contraceptive pills which are used on a daily basis. You have an emergency contraceptive pill which can be used after sexual intercourse…

Tas: Yeah, that’s the one I’m familiar with actually.

Dr Teena: But you can’t use it regularly. If an unmarried girl is in a relationship, and it’s once-in-a-while sex, to prevent a pregnancy, in that case, with her barrier, she would be helped by emergency contraception. But for a married woman who we expect would be having sex every day or alternate day, we cannot have emergency contraception. It has some bleeding problems sometimes for some. It has a success rate of 97%. It is not a matter of choice for people like you. You would rather need an oral contraceptive pill which is combined - an oestrogen progesterone combination - which has to be used for 21 days, and then give a gap of seven days; again 21 days, give a gap of seven days. It continues like that as a cycle. You do not miss a pill. If you miss one, you take it immediately the next time you remember, and continue the pack. But if you miss two, you can throw the first one. The second one - take it as you remember. Continue the pack, but for the next seven days, also use your barrier method, because you don’t have contraceptive benefits because you missed for two days. There are a lot of myths to this…

Anna: I think some of us think that it might cause hormonal disturbances?

Dr Teena: Yes. Previously we used to get high-dose oral contraceptives. Now we have very low-dose oral contraceptive pill. Unless you have liver disease, or migraine - it increases migraine - or some convulsions or fits, breast cancer in parents, stroke or paralysis in parents. For patients with such histories, we ask the patient to not use it. Otherwise, the benefit is much more than the risk. Taking oral contraceptive pills doesn’t mess with your future periods. doesn’t mess with your future pregnancy.

Tas: You mentioned that you can’t miss more than say, two pills, right? So, it is something that would need to be taken by someone who is regular with medicine=taking.

Dr Teena: So that is why I started off the topic saying that it’s the patient choice. Yeah, so I feel that oral contraceptive pills may be better, but then if you’re a person who keeps forgetting medicines, then I can’t ask you to take them.

Anna: Do you take the pills even if you’re unwell in between?

Dr Teena: You need to tell the physician if you’re taking other medication. They are usually safe with other medicines. Interactions are less, but there may be antidepressants or anti-epileptic medicines and there are certain drugs which may get affected; the doses may differ. but the regular cold-cough medicine doesn’t affect the outcome.

The third method is injections. Injections have to be taken once in three months. They are only progesterone. The pill is a combination of two hormones: oestrogen and progesterone; but the injection is only progesterone, okay? It doesn’t do any harm to you; but one problem is that it causes irregular periods. So when you are on the pill, it will give you a regular period, and everything goes regular. When you are on injections, after two or three injections, periods would be irregular. Once you have taken three, you may not get your period. This also doesn’t affect your pregnancy or future lifestyle. But, after stopping it, it may take six months’ time to get into a regular menstrual cycle. So, if you’re planning an immediate pregnancy, then it gets delayed. The last method is an intrauterine device…

Tas: This is the one that I know the most about, because IUDs are actually the better alternative as all the research shows hormonal alternatives.

Dr Teena: IUD is more both non-hormonal and hormonal. CopperT is something which is non-hormonal, and a progesterone IUD is there which is hormonal. There is a myth that it can be only used after you deliver one child. That is not a condition because per se, these intrauterine devices are very safe and inert. They do not cause infection. But if you are a person who gets regular infections, hygienic conditions are affected, and then there can be infections. There’s less than 1% chance that the fallopian tubes may get infected, that pelvic infection may come in. Benefit is also a bit more than taking an IUD. So, an IUD is also a choice in young girls like you. Now, the benefit of taking an IUD is that you put it in, forget it. Six months, one year, two years, three years, four years, five years - for up to five years, you can leave it there, forget it, and keep a hygienic condition. Any small infection needs to be shown to your gynaecologist and treated. Two types are there: copper-containing which may cause a slightly heavier period - and the success rate is very less. The progesterone-containing type is like the injection: once you insert it, the menstrual flow will be very less and over the months, you may not have a flow.

Tas: Doctor, now you’ve explained all the four types of contraceptives, what do you feel is the best one for me?

Dr Teena: So Tasmin, that is for you to decide. I told you the benefit, the condom benefit. If you’re ready to have the pregnancy at any point of time, take condoms. If you’re not ready to have the pregnancy at any point, you have oral contraceptive pills or injections or IUD. You want your periods to be regular and you don’t want any change in the hormonal cycle and everything to go perfect: then oral contraceptive pills may be an answer. But if you are a person who continuously forgets, we cannot put you on pills. Then the next two options will be injections or IUD. Injections - you can take it, but you should be prepared and once you stop the injection, it will take six months at least to get a regular period. So, if we are in a hurry to have a pregnancy, then you will get worried unnecessarily. The third option is IUD which can be copper-containing or Mirena-containing - they both are very good. In fact, abroad, they have teenager progesterone intrauterine devices, and they have menopausal IUDs. The former is meant for teenage and adolescent girls.

Once you’ve inserted an IUD, you don’t get to know about it and you don’t realise it. You have to maintain good hygiene. Any foul-smelling discharge should immediately be treated. So, in young girls anyway. any infection has to be over treated and under treated.

Anna: Except for the barrier method, all other contraception methods are for women. What about men?

Dr Teena: Men are lucky in this. They have only the barrier one. The rest are all taken by women. So that is again, a male-dominating thing to happen.

Tas: Even in the barrier method, there are female condoms as well.

Dr Teena: Yeah, but the first thing is, the success rate is less. Number two, it’s very tedious to insert and remove. Sometimes, it goes into the vagina and the patient comes running saying it’s lost and we have to remove it. It may not be as comfortable as using your male condom. And anyway, there is nothing for men. They’d better use condoms.

Anna: Unless they do the vasectomy.

Dr Teena: Yeah, so that is a permanent method.

Anna: It can be reversed.

Dr Teena: It has a very low success rate when reversed. So, it’s not a reversible method. We can reverse it through technology and surgeries. Once you finish your family, then you go in for a permanent method, which can be vasectomy in men or tubal ligation in women. That’s a surgical method under anaesthesia.

Anna: So I read this thing about implants…

Dr Teena: Implants are certain small implants with hormones in it - progesterone hormones. They are like injections, but they are longer duration progesterone. You insert a small lead-like pen thing into the arm, and it stays there for five years and continuously, but we don’t have implants (commonly) in India.

Tas: You were talking about surgical methods of permanent contraception but I’m just going back to the IUD, because it is still inserting something into your body and I do know that it’s not something you can insert yourself, right? So, just want to know how you go about the insertion and two, how big do you think…I’ve used a menstrual cup…

Dr Teena: IUD is smaller than a menstrual cup. It’s a very small T-shaped thing and very slim. So, you just put it inside and it stays in the uterus. It prevents implantation of the pregnancy. The cervical mucus gets taken, so sperm penetration comes down. So, these are the techniques by which they prevent pregnancy.

Tas: Okay, for that we need to go to a gynaecologist.

Dr Teena: For a pill also, you have to go to a gynaecologist. The gynecologist has to decide whether you are fit to take a pill. It’s not an over-the-counter medicine.

Tas: Okay, so is it something that, if we were to travel - would that cause motion sickness or anything of that sort?

Dr Teena: The pill, as I told you, that the minus side effect of a pill is: in the first one or two months, it may cause gastric vomiting, sensation, headaches, but they can be corrected with antacids and all that. And once you start taking it, it usually gets corrected.

Anna: Is there anything else a person about to get into a relationship or about to get married should ask a gynaecologist? Like, I think one of the things we should do before getting into any relationship is a screen for STIs.

Dr Teena: I still don’t know how many families as such would ask the other family that - please get an STD done in front of me. I do not know if you have done it also, Tasmin.

Tas: We did a blood test, yes.

Anna: Dr Thomas, when we used to use natural contraception methods, that is, the withdrawal method combined with period tracking, by looking at the rhythm of the menstrual cycle - it didn’t really always work. But do you think it’s effective for a woman who has a regular menstrual cycle?

Dr Teena: It will only work for a woman with a regular menstrual cycle. They are called the safe period with or without withdrawal method. For a woman with a regular period, we expect the ovulation to happen 14 days before the expected date. If it’s a 28-day cycle, you expect it on day 14. A woman’s egg may live for around 24 hours plus. Sperm inside the womb may live around 48 to 72 hours, plus or minus. So, if you take from 14 days, so 14 th day minus four-five days/plus four-five days is the unsafe period. During the unsafe period, you withdraw the first 7-8 days and the last 7-8 days may be safe so you don’t withdraw. Success rate may come around 75-80%. A little less than condoms. The best thing will be to discuss with your fiancé and start off, because the most mistakes happen the first month. So the pill has to be started before you get your period. So that may be before your wedding also.

Tas: Thank you so much. That was really interesting and I learned a lot and we’ll definitely come back to a gynaecologist to sort out some of this