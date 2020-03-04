The OHCHR intervention plea, and global reaction to the Delhi riots and CAA | The Hindu in Focus podcast

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human rights took the unprecedented step of filing an intervention application in the Supreme against India’s amended citizenship law on March 3. The move marked a high point in what is now a growing international concern, and condemnation, of domestic events in India. How can the government engage with global leaders to ease their concerns. And what are the particular challenges now in our neighbourhood?

Guest: Suhasini Haidar, National Editor, The Hindu