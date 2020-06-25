The long view on the India-China border dispute | The Hindu In Focus podcast

The consensus on disengagement reached between the Indian and Chinese Corps Commanders on June 22 is yet to be implemented, and at present it’s very much a wait-and-watch game for both sides, according to a senior defence source. Meanwhile, satellite images and reports indicate a massive build-up and construction by the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) along the Line of Actual Control in Eastern Ladakh, in Galwan Valley, as well as in the Depsang Plains.

This is a story with many angles, and a lot of mixed messaging — the situation along the LAC, the diplomatic relationship, and the Chinese narrative about its claims on the Galwan Valley. Helping us understand just how serious the problem is right now and the sort of time frame it may play out in are National Editor Suhasini Haidar and former China Correspondent Ananth Krishnan.

