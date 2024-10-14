GIFT a SubscriptionGift
The Life and Times of Jagadis Chandra Bose | The Rearview podcast

As the 2024 Nobel Prize announcement week unfolds, our hosts wxplore the life of Jagadis Chandra Bose. Here, we look back at his groundbreaking inventions and examine the question: Did he truly deserve the Nobel Prize?

Published - October 14, 2024 01:55 pm IST

Jacob Koshy,Sobhana K. Nair

It is that time of the year when a select few individuals across the globe get calls at unearthly hours from Sweden to tell them that they won the world’s most coveted award. In this episode of The Rearview, we dive into the story of Jagadis Chandra Bose inventor extraordinaire, scientist, teacher, philosopher, pioneering science fiction writer - and alongside Mahatma Gandhi, arguably pretty high up on the long list of people who should have got the Nobel Prize but didn’t. This despite his groundbreaking work in plant physiology and radio waves.

The Rearview is a podcast where the hosts guide you on a scenic route through the history of science. Filled with fascinating anecdotes, deep archival dives, and a closer look at the quirky minds behind groundbreaking ideas.

Hosts: Jacob Koshy and Sobhana K Nair

Produced and edited by Jude Francis Weston

Intro music by Jacob Koshy

Music - Lorne Balfe - “Nobel Prize”

Listen to more episodes of The Rearview:

