What are the issues with Uttarakhand’s Uniform Civil Code? | In Focus podcast

February 14, 2024 05:08 pm | Updated 05:08 pm IST

The Uttarakhand assembly passed the State’s Uniform Civil Code last week. Titled ‘The Uniform Civil Code of Uttarakhand, 2024’, the Bill was one of the BJP’s poll promises during the 2022 Assembly election campaign.

Although its applicability is supposed to be uniform, the law exempts tribal populations, and also the Hindu Undivided Family (HUF) from its purview.

What’s the legal history and background of this legislation? How does this law affect minority communities? And what’s controversy around its provisions concerning live-in relationships?

Guest: Dr Sarasu Esther Thomas, Professor of Law at the National Law school of India University, Bangalore

Host: G. Sampath, Social Affairs Editor, The Hindu

Edited by Jude Francis Weston

