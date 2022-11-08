The issues around genetically modified mustard – Part 2 | In Focus podcast

G. Sampath November 08, 2022 16:07 IST

Kavitha Kuruganti speaks to us on the opposition of GM mustard crops by farmers and environmentalists, and the socioeconomic ramifications of these crops.

The Genetic Engineering Appraisal Committee (GEAC) of the Environment Ministry on October 18 cleared the proposal for the commercial cultivation of genetically modified (GM) mustard. The GM mustard variety, named Dhara Mustard Hybrid (DMH-11), has been developed by the Centre for Genetic Manipulation of Crop Plants at Delhi University. While this development has been welcomed by sections of the scientific community, it is being opposed by farmers and environmentalists. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court, in an interim order, has ordered “status quo” on the GEAC’s clearance, telling the government “Do not take any precipitative action”. It has posted the matter for hearing on November r10th. In the second part of this two-part Deep Dive podcast on the issues around the introduction of genetically modified mustard crop, we decode the socio-economic ramifications. For instance, given the certainty of GM crops contaminating non-GM ones, what happens to the right of farmers to not cultivate a GM crop? Can scientists take that call? What would be the impact on food security, famer livelihoods, and India’s agri-exports to GM-hostile markets such as Europe? Guest: Kavitha Kuruganti, convener of the Alliance for Sustainable and Holistic Agriculture (ASHA). Host: G. Sampath, Social Affairs Editor, The Hindu Edited by Sharmada Venkatasubramanian. Listen to more In Focus podcasts:



