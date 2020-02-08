The Iowa Caucus fiasco and Trump’s impeachment acquittal: a U.S. politics round-up | In Focus podcast

In this episode we do a quick catch up with three major news events that all seemed to occur virtually simultaneously in the U.S. The impeachment trial of President Donald Trump ended with his acquittal by the United States Senate. Mr Trump then proceeded to deliver a State of the Union Speech that was something of a victory lap. Meanwhile the Democratic primary process to pick a challenger to go up against Mr Trump in the November election got off to a rocky start with controversy surrounding the Iowa caucuses.

Guest: Narayan Lakshman, Associate Editor and former U.S. correspondent, The Hindu

