The implications of the Personal Data Protection Bill’s withdrawal | In Focus podcast

G. Sampath August 22, 2022 16:02 IST

Indranath Gupta speaks to us on the effects of the withdrawal of the PDP Bill, 2019, and the changes that can be made by the government in the new one.

Indranath Gupta speaks to us on the effects of the withdrawal of the PDP Bill, 2019, and the changes that can be made by the government in the new one.

Earlier this month, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology withdrew the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019(PDP Bill). It didn’t give clear reasons for the move, except to cite the detailed recommendations of the Joint Parliamentary Committee’s report. It has also not given a definitive timeline for when a refurbished Bill will be ready. The move to withdraw the PDP Bill has evoked a range of reactions – ranging from puzzlement to disappointment. If the Bill was deeply flawed, was it then not a good move to withdraw it and redraft it again? Or would it have been better to let the draft go through the whole process of Parliamentary debate and amendments, and later, if need be, judicial challenge? Or is this a matter of the government simply buying more time? Guest: Indranath Gupta, Professor, Jindal Global Law School Host: G. Sampath, Social Affairs Editor, The Hindu Edited by Sharmada Venkatasubramanian Listen to more In Focus podcasts:



Our code of editorial values