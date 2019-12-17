The implications of Pervez Musharraf's death sentence for civil-military relations in Pakistan | The Hindu Analysis Podcast
A civilian court in Pakistan sentencing a former Army chief and coup leader Pervez Musharraf to death is nothing short of an earth-shaking moment for a country that has had a long history of legitimising rule-by-khaki. Guest: Amit Baruah, Resident Editor, Delhi, The Hindu
Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more
Related Topics International Podcast
Next Story