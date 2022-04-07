Podcast

The impact of war on India - Russia ties | In Focus podcast

In this photo provided by Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar's Twitter handle, Jaishankar and his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov sit for a meeting in New Delhi, India, Friday, April 1, 2022. (Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar's Twitter handle via AP)
Suhasini HaidarApril 07, 2022 19:55 IST
Updated: April 09, 2022 18:40 IST

D.B. Venkatesh Varma speaks to us on how the war is upending geopolitics, and the impact on India-Russia ties.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s visit to Delhi reaffirmed India’s decision not to join the sanctions regime against Russia, despite a string of emissaries from the US, EU and other countries calling on India to shift its position in the Ukraine crisis.

Guest: D.B. Venkatesh Varma, former Indian Ambassador to Moscow

Host: Suhasini Haidar, Diplomatic Editor, The Hindu

Edited by Reenu Cyriac
