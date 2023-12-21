What does excessive screen time do to your brain? | In Focus podcast

December 21, 2023 04:33 pm | Updated 04:41 pm IST

What does excessive screentime do to your brain? This has been a question that has triggered a lot of research, a lot of debate and a lot of questions. A recent meta-analysis of 34 studies looked at excessive screen use and its links to your cognitive functioning. The results of the analysis, conducted by researchers in Australia, says that there is a clear link between disordered screen behaviour – or persisting with screen use even when it’s harmful for you, and your cognitive performance, specifically your attention and executive functioning. They found that sustained attention, the ability to maintain your focus for an extended period was affected – and this is something many of us may have felt as devices have increasingly taken over our lives, whether it’s for work, learning or recreation.

In India, smartphone use and internet subscribers grew during the Covid-19 pandemic period, particularly as schools went online with digital learning.

So what does all of this device time do to our brains, our functioning, our interactions with others and our productivity? How does addictive device use affect your mental health, and how much of a problem is it in India? And crucially, how much screen time is good for you?

Guest: Dr Manoj Kumar Sharma, professor at the Department of Clinical Psychology at NIMHANS and head of the Service for Healthy Use of Technology (SHUT) Clinic

Host: Zubeda Hamid

Edited by Jude Francis Weston

