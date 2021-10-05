The impact of dams in the Himalayas | In Focus podcast

Ravi Chopra tells us what the construction of several hydro projects means for Uttarakhand

In February this year, over 200 persons were killed and the 13.2 MW Rishiganga project was washed away. The 512 MW Tapovan-Vishnugadh hydro project was damaged. Even as Uttarkhand deals with the impact of climate change, the Environment Ministry has permitted the construction of seven hyro projects in Uttarkhand. What does this mean for the vulnerable Himalayan State? We answer these and other questions on the sustainability of hydro projects in this episode.

Guest: Ravi Chopra, founder Director of the People’s Science Institute in Dehradun. A well-known environmentalist, Ravi is a graduate of IIT Bombay.

Host: Amit Baruah, Senior Associate Editor, The Hindu