The Hindu Podcast | Can a Rajni-Kamal alliance work in Tamil Nadu?
In a statement at a public event last week the actors Rajnikanth and Kamal Hassan hinted that they may join hands politically if Tamil Nadu ‘needs it’. Does Tamil Nadu politics have space for such a star alliance? And what can we learn from their respective records in politics so far? Guest: D Sureshkumar, Deputy Resident Editor, Chennai, The Hindu
