Podcast

The Hindu Podcast | Can a Rajni-Kamal alliance work in Tamil Nadu?

more-in

In a statement at a public event last week the actors Rajnikanth and Kamal Hassan hinted that they may join hands politically if Tamil Nadu ‘needs it’. Does Tamil Nadu politics have space for such a star alliance? And what can we learn from their respective records in politics so far? Guest: D Sureshkumar, Deputy Resident Editor, Chennai, The Hindu

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Tamil Nadu Podcast
Related Articles

Printable version | Nov 29, 2019 10:51:57 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/podcast/the-hindu-podcast-can-a-rajni-kamal-alliance-work-in-tamil-nadu/article30117664.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY