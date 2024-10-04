GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Should EC ensure internal democracy in political parties? | The Hindu parley podcast

Updated - October 04, 2024 02:25 am IST

Sreeparna Chakrabarty
Men ride past a mural on voter awareness at Jalore in Rajasthan. File

Men ride past a mural on voter awareness at Jalore in Rajasthan. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

India’s multi-party democracy thrives on diversity but often sees political parties driven by individual charisma rather than internal democracy. Despite their role in upholding the nation’s democratic framework, many parties struggle to maintain democratic structures. Can the Election Commission (EC) ensure these organisations practice internal democracy?

Guests: O. P. Rawat, Former Chief Election Commissioner; M.R. Madhavan, PRS Legislative Research President

Host: Sreeparna Chakrabarty

Read the parley article here.

You can now find The Hindu’s podcasts on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Stitcher. Search for Parley by The Hindu.

Write to us with comments and feedback at socmed4@thehindu.co.in

Published - October 04, 2024 02:09 am IST

