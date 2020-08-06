Can the NEP aid access to universal education? | The Hindu Parley podcast

The new National Education Policy (NEP), approved by the Union Cabinet last week, seeks to align itself with the Sustainable Development Goal of ensuring inclusive and equitable quality education for all in the next 20 years. The policy has brought into its ambit children in the age group of 3 to 18 years.

in a discussion moderated by D. Suresh Kumar, Leena Chandran Wadia, a senior consultant in the Kasturirangan Committee, and Anita Rampal, a former Dean, Faculty of Education, at Delhi University, share their thoughts .

