The govt is planning to fortify our rice by 2024. But what is food fortification? | In Focus podcast

Dr. Anura Kurpad speaks to us on the move to fortify rice distributed under government programmes

There's been a lot of talk of and concerns raised, about food fortification recently -- which is the adding of one or more nutrients to a staple food, aiming to compensate for deficiencies in large populations. In in his Independence Day speech this year, Prime Minister Modi said that all rice distributed in the government systems, including in the public distribution system and for midday meals, would be fortified by 2024. Considering the burden of anaemia in India, iron is to be one of the nutrients added to rice. The government has already launched a pilot programme in 15 districts, using fortified rice for distribution. But does all our rice need to be fortified? Is iron deficiency the only cause of anaemia? How big is our anaemia burden? And is there evidence to show that iron fortification will work, or are there other steps that policy-makers could try?

Guest: Dr Anura Kurpad, professor of physiology and nutrition in St John’s Medical College, Bengaluru

Host: Zubeda Hamid

