The Gender Question in Sport | The Rearview podcast

As mirrors remind us, objects reflected in them are closer. So look back with us for the Longview.

Updated - September 16, 2024 01:39 pm IST

Sobhana K. Nair,Jacob Koshy

Prominent among the controversies at the Olympics this year was a boxing match between Algerian Iman Khelif and Angela Carini, from Italy. The bout, which lasted all of 46 seconds, was won by Khelif and was memorable despite having little to do with pugilism. Accusations flew that she had won because she was a man and, by implication, had cheated. While Khelif was eventually vindicated, this incident was just another pit stop in the long and fractious controversy surrounding sex determination and elite sport. 

Are the biological categories of ‘men’ and ‘women’ sacrosanct? Is  the dispute about ‘woke’ ideas contesting for publicity? How accurate is the science on sex-determination? What is the origin-story of these controversies?

The Rearview is a podcast where the hosts guide you on a scenic route through the history of science. Filled with fascinating anecdotes, deep archival dives, and a closer look at the quirky minds behind groundbreaking ideas.

Hosts: Jacob Koshy and Sobhana K Nair

Produced and edited by: Jude Francis Weston 

Podcast music by Jacob Koshy

Published - September 16, 2024 12:57 pm IST

