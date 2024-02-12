GIFT a SubscriptionGift
What next in Pakistan, after parliamentary elections 2024? | In Focus podcast 

Shahzeb Jillani joins us from Islamabad to give us an overall assessment of the Pakistan parliamentary election results. He also provides insights into public sentiment and shares his perspective on the allegations of ‘rigging.’

February 12, 2024 03:58 pm | Updated 03:58 pm IST

Amit Baruah
Amit Baruah

The people of Pakistan have spoken. They have reposed their faith in democracy and cast their vote against the establishment’s efforts to decimate the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Independents backed by his party, PTI as it’s known, have won 93 seats in a House of 264, with the Muslim League Nawaz notching up 75. The Pakistan People’s Party has won 54 seats.

It looks likely that a coalition government will take power in the country. Talks have begun between the Nawaz League and the PPP to form a coalition government even as the mandate appears to be for the PTI.

So, what lies ahead for Pakistan? What does the mandate of February 8 mean? Will Imran Khan be out of jail like Nawaz Sharif for a fresh lease of life in politics? Or is it too early?

Guest: Shahzeb Jillani, co-host of Dawn TV’s current affairs show, Zara Hut Kay. He has also worked for the BBC

Host: Amit Baruah, Senior Associate Editor, The Hindu.

Edited by Jude Francis Weston

