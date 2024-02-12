What next in Pakistan, after parliamentary elections 2024? | In Focus podcast 

The people of Pakistan have spoken. They have reposed their faith in democracy and cast their vote against the establishment’s efforts to decimate the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan.
Independents backed by his party, PTI as it’s known, have won 93 seats in a House of 264, with the Muslim League Nawaz notching up 75. The Pakistan People’s Party has won 54 seats.
It looks likely that a coalition government will take power in the country. Talks have begun between the Nawaz League and the PPP to form a coalition government even as the mandate appears to be for the PTI.
So, what lies ahead for Pakistan? What does the mandate of February 8 mean? Will Imran Khan be out of jail like Nawaz Sharif for a fresh lease of life in politics? Or is it too early?
Guest: Shahzeb Jillani, co-host of Dawn TV’s current affairs show, Zara Hut Kay. He has also worked for the BBC
Host: Amit Baruah, Senior Associate Editor, The Hindu.
Edited by Jude Francis Weston
