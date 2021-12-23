The evolution of Kamala Harris | The Hindu on Books Podcast

Chidanand Rajghatta speaks to us on his book "Phenomenal Woman"

"Phenomenal Woman" is about Kamala Harris, the Vice-President of the United States. Chidanand Rajghatta not only talks about Kamala Harris, her links with India, and how she evolved through the rough and tumble of U.S. politics, but also through that narrative, he touches upon some of the fascinating and tectonic shifts that have been happening in U.S. politics.

Guest: Chidanand Rajghatta, U.S. Bureau Chief, The Times of India

Host: Narayan Lakshman, Associate Editor, The Hindu

Edited by: Reenu Cyriac