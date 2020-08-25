The endless loop of the Congress party’s dynasty dilemma | The Hindu In Focus podcast

The latest meeting the Congress party’s working committee ended with another thumbs-up for the Gandhi family with Sonia Gandhi continuing on as interim president. This is despite 23 senior party leaders writing to Sonia Gandhi stating that the party needs overhauling from top to bottom and that there should be a new leadership which can be more visible on the ground. The party’s dynasty dilemma looks no closer to being resolved but can any meaningful change come from this latest episode?

Guest: Varghese K. George, Associate Editor, The Hindu.

