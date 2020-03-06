The economic impact of COVID-19 and Super Tuesday primaries: two international stories and how they affect India | The Hindu in Focus podcast

The first of what we hope is a regular feature this episode is an analysis of two major international stories from an Indian perspective. We discuss the impact on India of the manufacturing slowdown in China. And looking elsewhere to the Democratic Primary race, what may be the policies of the two remaining candidates, Berne Sanders or Joe Biden toward India if they manage the formidable feat of beating Donald Trump in November.

Guests: Ananth Krishnan, former China correspondent, The Hindu; Narayan Lakshman, Associate Editor and former U.S.Correspondent,

