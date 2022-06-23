The Date | Women Uninterrupted podcast - Episode 3

A teenager sits down to discuss dating rules with her mother

A teenager sits down to discuss dating rules with her mother

Women Uninterrupted is an inter-generational podcast bringing you difficult, different and uninterrupted conversations about being a woman.

Episode 3 of this five-part series is the record of a rare incident: a teenager sat down for nearly ten minutes without storming off while discussing dating rules with her mother.

Not normal, but it happened. Hold your breath for the ride.

Host: Anna ; Guests: Mala & Neha

Editors: Neha; Title music: The Carpet Beat, by Maya

You can listen to all episodes of Women Uninterrupted here

You can also listen to the podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music

A mother’s note on dating

Anuja Singh, parent, writes

Dear E and M,

I was listening to Anna aunty while she was preparing her Qs on dating, when it dawned on me that I have missed having this conversation with both of you. Given that you are now 16 and 12 respectively, and it is so difficult to get both of you talking about the same things at the same time, I thought I should just pen down my thoughts so you can read them anytime and forever.

And no, these are not dating 'rules'. This is me sharing my two bits as you undergo this rite of passage of romance/dating/partnership – call it what you may!

Accept the changes you feel in you. Romance or interest in others is a part of being human, part of growing up. It will help you get clarity on your personal value system, your needs and your reactions.

How you react to your romantic interests is a choice of the mind, the body and the heart. And the three sometimes work in an asynchronous fashion. So - understand your choices and then decide what you want to do.

Take one step at a time. You are a versatile, multi-faceted, multidimensional and fascinating creation - so allow yourself the luxury of understanding your core. But don’t overthink either, please!

Don’t let peer pressure overwhelm you. Don’t do things because they are cool. You will live with yourself all your life, so get comfortable in your skin.

Be kind to yourselves and to others. Allow yourself to make mistakes. Heartbreaks will probably happen. And I will stand by you when they do. And will also ask you to be sensitive, if you cause them.

Ask me my stories. Ask your dad his stories. Ask trusted friends their stories. And take a leaf out of them, if you want to.

Age of consent is a legal thing. Learn to say NO and accept a NO. If it is mutual - think before you leap (see point 3). And this is to do with - dates, physical allowances - everything!

Romance or interest is not commitment. Allow yourself time to be financially stable and in a career you love before you commit. And I do hope that when you commit, it will be for life. Because a partner is a warm, fuzzy, comforting thing to have as you trudge through life.

Be spontaneous, yet cautious. Trust, but verify. Set up codes with me for me to be able to bail you out too, if you are stuck.

Yes - I need to know where you are and with whom you are. And I will feel hurt if you don’t share. Yes - it is because I am a mom and because I care. Your dad and I will be there for you whenever you need us, and sometimes when you don’t too. And – yes – for the millionth time – we love you!

Mom.

The Date: full text of the conversation

(The text has been edited for clarity)

Anna: This is the Women Uninterrupted podcast brought to you by The Hindu. This is a space where we host difficult conversations between different generations of women.

Anna: Hello, I'm your host Anna, and with me I have Mala and her 16-year-old daughter Neha. Mother and daughter, Gen X and Gen Z. A couple of weeks ago, I was with Neha, we were writing a blog together actually, when she received a-

Neha: -bizarre?

Anna: Well, let's call it a landmark text from her mother which said, “Do you want to discuss dating rules?” And Mala, you did not follow up on that. Neha waited. How about we do that on this podcast?

Mala: I had actually forgotten about it, but I can try. Let me call it more guidance than rules, because I think that this generation, unlike ours, they are very well aware. So, my first advice would be to wait for things to come your way.

Anna: So, the first rule is, wait.

Mala: I'm seeing these kids her age, they want to try everything too soon. Going to parties, trying to jump into relationships, trying beer.

Anna: Do you think, Mala, that when we frame expectations for our kids, do we do that based on our values growing up in a different generation?

Mala: I can't thrust my values on her. I have given her the education, and she has to figure out what she wants to do, but integrity and trust are the basic things she should look for when she's dating. This is the age you have crushes, and it's perfectly fine to go out with them, but wait till the age of consent. Don't do wild things at 16.

Anna: Wild. Could you define ‘wild’ here? Neha, what did you understand by ‘wild’?

Neha: I think that everyone's definition of ‘wild’ varies, but knowing my mom, she probably defines it as literally anything other than going out.

Mala: No, no. I think you should have fun. Watch a movie if you want to kiss the person, that's also okay.

Anna: Hey Neha, first base is fine.

Neha: Awesome. One base at a time. I have a different question, though. Do you have any rules about the person itself? Do you want them to be of a certain gender or a certain caste?

Mala: All married women can say this for sure that at 16, it really doesn't matter, because no matter what person you start with, you will always have a different person at the end.

Anna: Mala, I can vouch for that, yes.

Mala: As far as the person you bring, I don't have any problem with you bringing a boy or a girl, old or young, but the age of consent should be on both sides. You don't bring a man 20 years older when you're at 16. Dating is just one small step. You're not getting married to the guy.

Anna: Mala, that makes you sound pretty much like Gen Z.

Mala: Yes, of course. One big rule is to be upfront. Tell me, the parent, that “This is what I'm doing. This is what I want to do,” so that I can help you correct whenever you need it.

Neha: Did you get dating rules when you were growing up, Anna?

Anna: I grew up at a time when it was assumed I would not date. Didn't get rules. Just one simple fact, no boys.

Mala: Well, in my house, it was a little different. My parents told me to bring the guy I want to marry so it's easier for them, but I didn't. I look for things like, does he respect me? If he can keep up his promises?

Neha: I don't think much about the ‘bring home the person you want to marry’ sort of thing. I don't even go in with that mindset while entering a relationship. To me, it's super important for that person to have similar beliefs as me, marriage is more of a faraway concept.

Mala: For me, your beliefs like feminism, and homosexuality and all are just a belief. I'm completely tolerant. Why do I have to force them to convert to my beliefs?

Neha: When I say beliefs, it's not religion or anything. What I'm saying is that if someone is blatantly bigoted against another community that's not tolerable. You're literally allowing them to be the kind of person that you're out in other places protesting about.

Mala: How can you control that? If you really like the guy for five other things, then you should go ahead, date him.

Neha: I think that values are not just about respect for each other or things like that. It's actual beliefs. When I say that, “I want women to have equal rights,” it's a value that's inherent in me. It's not simple like me liking a show and him not liking that show. That's just an interest.

Anna: I get that absolutely, Neha. People grow up all the time. For instance, we're now framing new vocabulary around identities and around sexual violence and I teach kids those. So now I don't tolerate what I normalised, when I was younger.

Let me move to questions around career and mobility. Gen X women like me, we were typically the trailing partners, we moved our families to different cities for our partners’ jobs. Now it's you, Neha, who will move from city to city, make independent choices to study, to work. How can you set down dating rules around this constant mobility?

Mala: I would say tolerance and patience are the rules you should practice.

Anna: Let me throw that back to Neha. After you’ve made a dating choice, if it turns out later that some basic values don't seem to sync because you move to a different space. Could you convince yourself that is something he didn't know, not his fault?

Neha: No, I think that some things just can't be tolerated. For example, if the person is racist, and I'm with them, when it shows up, there is no going back.

Anna: What curfew rules do you follow, Neha?

Neha: My mom drops me everywhere, and there's no set time by which I have to return. Every time I go out, even if it's 7.00 p.m., I get 600 calls checking on me.

Mala: She can go out for sleepovers if I know the parents well.

Anna: Okay, Mala, would you drop her off for a sleepover, at the home of a romantic interest?

Mala: I don't know. I'm not sure. I don't think so.

Anna: Okay, got that. Alright, let's do a recap of the dating rules/guidance. Wait to date, wait to hook up till the age of consent. Kissing is alright, that's somewhat an exception. Be upfront with the parent. Neha, do these work for you?

Neha: I mean, while some do, I don't know if overall, it's feasible, but sure, if you want to

Mala: Tell us, why do you think it's not feasible?

Neha: Are you telling me that if I meet someone now, for the next five years, I just have to talk to them and maybe occasionally kiss them?

Mala: What else do you intend on doing?

Neha: You know, as you grow…

Mala: When I say “wait,” I mean, wait for everything, like the age of consent. Don't immediately get physical. This entire western culture is that a physical relationship is so much a fun thing to do, but it is not.

Neha: I don't think it's just a Western thing, I know a lot of people that do that now. They don't have to be on a ‘date date’, they just go around with whoever, whenever, just for fun.

Mala: Well, that’s fundamentally not acceptable to me. In TV serials, you see them going to a bar, meet somebody and have a physical encounter and forget about them the next day. Well, as far as I know, nobody does that in real world, not even any of the adults around me.

Anna: What are your thoughts, Mala, on Gen Z being the generation that has been the most vocal about normalising the LGBTQIA+ community?

Mala: Personally, I have no problem with that.

Anna: There you are Neha, your mother as honest and open as ever. You know now, that hooking up early is a no-no for her. You know integrity, trust, tolerance, respect, are the values she advises that you look for.

Anna: Thank you, Mala, for opening up these lines of conversation. Thank you, Neha, for turning up. I really appreciate that, as I know how difficult this conversation can be for daughters - and Neha, more difficult than you will ever, ever guess for mothers. Signing off on the dating rules episode of the Women Uninterrupted podcast brought to you by The Hindu.