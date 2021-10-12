The current situation in Kashmir | In Focus podcast

Mohammed Sayeed Malik speaks to us on the recent communal killings in Kashmir, the most serious crisis in the Valley after the abrogation of Article 370.

A Kashmiri Pandit chemist Mohan Lal Bindroo, a Sikh school principal Supinder Kaur and her Hindu colleague from Jammu have been killed in targeted attacks in Srinagar recently. A large number of Muslims too have been killed in such attacks, laid at the door of The Resistance Front, widely believed to be a front of the Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Many Hindus who stayed back after the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in the 1990s are scared and have been advised by the authorities to stay inside their houses. An estimated 300 Pandits have left.

This is possibly the most serious crisis in the Valley after the BJP Government at the Centre abrogated Article 370 and sliced the state of Jammu & Kashmir into two Union Territories in 2019.

In this podcast, we explore the current situation and the possible reasons behind it.

Guest: Mohammed Sayeed Malik, veteran journalist

Host: Amit Baruah, Senior Associate Editor, The Hindu