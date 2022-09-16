The curious case of Masood Azhar and his whereabouts | In Focus podcast

Amit Baruah September 16, 2022 15:59 IST

Rana Banerji speaks to us on Taliban’s denial of Masood Azhar’s whereabouts, and why it is important now.

Taliban authorities in Kabul have denied that wanted terrorist kingpin Masood Azhar of the Jaish-e-Muhammad was in Afghanistan. The denial came in the wake of a report in the Pakistani newspaper, The News, which claimed that Azhar was in Afghanistan. Masood Azhar, it may be recalled, was released by India following the hijacking of an Indian Airlines aircraft to Kandahar in 1999. He was designated an international terrorist by the United Nations in 2019. Azhar's name surfaced soon after the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan has, once again, killed Pakistani soldiers and the ceasefire brokered between the TTP and the Pakistani State is coming apart. It also comes at a time when the Financial Action Task Force, or FATF, is supposed to let Pakistan off the grey list. Guest: Rana Banerji, retired Special Secretary in the Cabinet Secretariat, and former IAS officer. Host: Amit Baruah, Senior Associate Editor, The Hindu. Edited by Sharmada Venkatasubramanian



