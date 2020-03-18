Justice Ranjan Gogoi, who retired four months ago as Chief Justice of India, was nominated to the Rajya Sabha on March 16. The nomination, coming so soon after his retirement is bound to raise questions of a quid pro quo and there will be a scanner now on judgments that he delivered and administrative actions that he took that favoured the government. In this episode, we discuss two notable instances of jurists being appointed to Parliament — both controversial instances — and what various people have said over the years about judges accepting post retirement postings.

Guest: K Venkataramanan, Associate Editor, The Hindu

