The China border crisis one year on: What a live LAC means for India's two-front challenge | The Hindu In Focus Podcast

Guest: Sushant Singh, Senior Fellow, Centre For Policy Research, New Delhi

The border crisis with China in eastern Ladakh that began in early May 2020 is nowhere near resolution after one year of tensions, even if the stand-off along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) has faded from newspaper front pages amid India's coronavirus crisis.

In this episode, we look at the LAC situation one year on, and ask what it means for relations with China and the broader security challenges it poses for India.

What is the state of play now at the LAC? How has the past year and the Ladakh crisis changed how the Indian Armed Forces approach guarding the frontiers and deployments along the border? What are the demands on India's resources? Is India ready to face a two-front challenge as the LAC turns "live" and a deepening China-Pakistan relationship? What options does India have as it seeks to mitigate the two-front threat?

