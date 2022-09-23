The changes to the rules governing adoption in India | In Focus podcast

G. Sampath September 23, 2022 16:07 IST

Nilima Mehta speaks to us on the process of adoption in India, and the changes made to the rules under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Amendment Act, 2021.

Nilima Mehta speaks to us on the process of adoption in India, and the changes made to the rules under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Amendment Act, 2021.

Adoption in India is known to be a rather long, tedious and painful process. Now, in an ostensible attempt to speed up the adoption process, the government has introduced some changes. It has notified the ‘Model Amendment Rules’ under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Amendment Act, 2021 and so, from September 1, instead of the courts, it is the District Magistrates who would have the power to issue adoption orders. But this change, instead of being welcomed, has parents and adoption agencies worried. What are they worried about? What ails the adoption process in India, and what is the way forward to make it a rewarding process for children and parents? Guest: Nilima Mehta, former Chairperson, Child Welfare Committee, Mumbai and a consultant on adoption and child protection. Host: G. Sampath, Social Affairs Editor, The Hindu. Edited by Sharmada Venkatasubramanian. Listen to more In Focus podcasts:



Our code of editorial values