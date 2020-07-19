The Chabahar port project and a roadblock in India’s strategic ties with Iran | The Hindu In Focus podcast

Four years after India and Iran signed an agreement to construct a rail line from Chabahar port to Zahedan, along the border with Afghanistan, the Iranian government has decided to proceed with the construction on its own, citing delays from the Indian side in funding and starting the project.

In this episode we'll talk about the Chabahar port project, go back in time a bit to analyse India’s relationship with Iran and place this recent development, like all strategic affairs, in the broader context of India’s recent troubles with China, U.S-China relations and the upcoming U.S. elections, among other factors.

Guest: Suhasini Haidar, National and Diplomatic Affairs Editor, The Hindu.

