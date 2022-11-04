The attempt to kill Imran Khan and its implications for Pakistan | In Focus podcast

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was shot in the shin even as one of his party workers was killed as a gunman opened fire at a container carrying the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s senior leadership.
Imran, who has been leading a long march demanding fresh elections and an end to the Army’s political role, underwent surgery in Lahore but is said to be fine.
A senior PTI leader, Asad Umar, directly blamed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and a Major-General in the ISI Directorate, Faisal Naseer, for the assassination bid.
So, what happens now in Pakistan? Will Sharif junior’s government survive or will Pakistan have fresh elections?
Guest: Owen Bennett-Jones, senior London-based journalist, former Pakistan correspondent of the BBC.
Host: Amit Baruah, Senior Associate Editor, The Hindu.
Edited by Sharmada Venkatasubramanian
