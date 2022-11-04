The attempt to kill Imran Khan and its implications for Pakistan | In Focus podcast

Amit Baruah November 04, 2022 17:27 IST

Owen Bennett-Jones speaks to us on the recent assassination attempt on former Pakistani Prime Minister, and what that means for the country’s political situation.

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was shot in the shin even as one of his party workers was killed as a gunman opened fire at a container carrying the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s senior leadership. Imran, who has been leading a long march demanding fresh elections and an end to the Army’s political role, underwent surgery in Lahore but is said to be fine. A senior PTI leader, Asad Umar, directly blamed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and a Major-General in the ISI Directorate, Faisal Naseer, for the assassination bid. So, what happens now in Pakistan? Will Sharif junior’s government survive or will Pakistan have fresh elections? Guest: Owen Bennett-Jones, senior London-based journalist, former Pakistan correspondent of the BBC. Host: Amit Baruah, Senior Associate Editor, The Hindu. Edited by Sharmada Venkatasubramanian Listen to more In Focus podcasts:



