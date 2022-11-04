Podcast

The attempt to kill Imran Khan and its implications for Pakistan | In Focus podcast

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was shot in the shin even as one of his party workers was killed as a gunman opened fire at a container carrying the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s senior leadership.

Imran, who has been leading a long march demanding fresh elections and an end to the Army’s political role, underwent surgery in Lahore but is said to be fine.

A senior PTI leader, Asad Umar, directly blamed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and a Major-General in the ISI Directorate, Faisal Naseer, for the assassination bid.

So, what happens now in Pakistan? Will Sharif junior’s government survive or will Pakistan have fresh elections?

Guest: Owen Bennett-Jones, senior London-based journalist, former Pakistan correspondent of the BBC.

Host: Amit Baruah, Senior Associate Editor, The Hindu.

Edited by Sharmada Venkatasubramanian

Listen to more In Focus podcasts:


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
In Focus Podcast
The Hindu Podcasts
Pakistan
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 4, 2022 5:29:56 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/podcast/the-attempt-to-kill-imran-khan-and-its-implications-for-pakistan-in-focus-podcast/article66096066.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY