The astounding legacy of the Williams sisters | In Focus podcast

G. Sampath September 08, 2022 13:35 IST

Ziya Us Salam speaks to us on an iconic duo dubbed as ‘the greatest sibling act in sports history’

This year’s U.S. Open is being viewed as a ‘farewell tour’ – more or less – of the Williams sisters as the curtains come down on what has been described as “the greatest sibling act in sports history”. With both Serena and Venus Williams exiting the U.S. Open early, the two sisters, who between them account for 30 singles Grand Slam titles, 14 doubles Grand Slams titles, and eight Olympic gold medals, are easing out of the pro tour, leaving behind a unique legacy that transcends tennis. In this episode, we take a look at their impact on the sport: how they changed women’s tennis, what their success did for the African-American community, their impact on how women’s tennis is treated by the entertainment industry, and other aspects. Guest:The Hindu’s Ziya Us Salam, a passionate tennis aficionado who has closely followed the career of the Williams sisters right from the 1990s. Host: G. Sampath, Social Affairs Editor, The Hindu Edited by Ranjani Srinivasan Listen to more episodes here:



