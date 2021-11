Kabir Bedi speaks to us on his memoir "Stories I Must Tell, The Emotional life of an Actor"

In his memoir, "Stories I Must Tell, The Emotional life of an Actor", actor Kabir Bedi details his unique life experiences. In the barely 300 pages of the book, Kabir speaks candidly of his great successes (Sandokan, Khoon Bhari Maang, Octopussy) as well as his failures and mistakes. Writing through the prism of his relationships, Kabir reveals the agony and ecstasy of being a husband, lover, parent and son to unique personalities.

