The Afghan Army's disappearance, Taliban's terror links, and more | In Focus podcast

Former Indian Ambassador to Afghanistan Jayant Prasad explains what the thinking of the Afghan Army, the Taliban, Pakistan and India could be

With events moving so fast in Afghanistan, officials and analysts have all been caught napping. The Taliban took their first provincial capital on August 6 and by August 15 they had taken over Kabul.

Why did the Afghan Army, which the Americans had spent billions of dollars on, disappear without a resistance in this period? The UN has said that the Taliban will have to shed its terror links. But will the Taliban do that? What is Pakistan's role now? And what should India's strategy be now?

Guest: Jayant Prasad, former Indian Ambassador to Afghanistan and Nepal, and Director of the Manohar Parikkar Institute of Defence Studies and Analyses.

Host: Amit Baruah, Senior Associate Editor, The Hindu