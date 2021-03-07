Suchitra Vijayan on a journey to find a people's history of modern India | The Hindu On Books Podcast

On 'Midnight's Borders: A People's History of Modern India'

Suchitra Vijayan undertook a 9000 mile journey over seven years to India's borderlands to write Midnight's Borders: A People's History of Modern India.

India shares borders with a host of countries including Pakistan, China, Bangladesh, Myanmar and so forth. From the densely populated border that India shares with Bangladesh to the highly disputed one with Pakistan, she meets men, women and children who tell her how they live, struggle, fight and survive.

She also offers notes on how the lines came to be and why some of them are arbitrary and still being contested. The award winning photographer - there are some devastating black and white pictures accompanying the stories - is founder and executive director of the Polis Project, a research and journalism organisation.

Host: Sudipta Datta

