Subramanian Swamy on India’s Himalayan challenge | The Hindu On Books Podcast

In his new book, “Himalayan Challenge: India, China and the Quest for Peace”, Mr. Swamy offers an intervention in the ongoing debate on the future of India-China relations, and suggests a new way of engaging China.

The crisis along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in 2020 and the biggest loss of life of Indian soldiers on the China border since 1967 have put a large question mark on the future of India-China relations.

Subramanian Swamy discusses his new book, Himalayan Challenge: India, China and the Quest for Peace, in which he offers an intervention in this ongoing debate on the future of relations and suggests a new way of engaging China — one that will involve, in his view, reassessing many of India’s fundamental positions on issues such as Tibet and the boundary.

Mr. Swamy also discusses his long association with China, going back to his time at Harvard University in the 1960s, and his visits there in the late 1970s and early 1980s when he met with then leader Deng Xiaoping and helped push the post-1962 normalisation of relations.

Host: Ananth Krishnan, China correspondent, The Hindu

