Our first sports analysis podcast, soon to be a regular feature, features a discussion on the newly-appointed Barcelona boss, his history as a player and manager and most importantly, his devotion to the Cryuff style. Where do Barça go with him at the helm?

Guest: Ram Mahesh, Senior Deputy Sports Editor, The Hindu

