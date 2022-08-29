Podcast

Slavery in the modern world, and who is most vulnerable to it | In Focus podcast

The United Nations recently released a new report by Tomoya Obokata, the Special Rapporteur on contemporary forms of slavery, including its causes and consequences. The report will be part of the agenda at the next session of the Human Rights Council in September. It focuses on one particular aspect of contemporary slavery - how minorities are especially vulnerable to it, and what can be done to protect them from falling prey to slavery.

To better understand the implications and recommendations of this report, and why slavery continues to persist, we speak with Dr Prabha Kotiswaran, Professor of Law and Social Justice at Kings College, London.

Guest:  Dr Prabha Kotiswaran, Professor of Law and Social Justice at Kings College, London.

Host: G. Sampath, Social Affairs Editor, The Hindu

Edited by Sharmada Venkatasubramanian

