Single parents: Does the law discriminate? | In Focus podcast

Sarasu Esther Thomas speaks to us on the legal discrimination faced by single parents and other non-traditional families, and their struggle against the law for even basic procedures. 

April 03, 2023 04:02 pm | Updated 04:02 pm IST

Zubeda Hamid
Zubeda Hamid

March 21, was single parents day, commemorating mothers and fathers, who parent alone. And while in India, families are still widely seen as that of two biological parents and their children, this is rapidly changing: families can come in all sorts of forms – from single parents, to parents who are not married but live together, adoptive parents, step-families, queer families and more. However, while some laws and court judgements are clearing the path towards easier access to procedures and systems for non-traditional families, there are still multiple hurdles faced by single parents and others for even basic procedures such as school admissions and banking.

Guest: Sarasu Esther Thomas, Professor of Law, National Law School of India University, Bengaluru

Host: Zubeda Hamid 

Edited by Sharmada Venkatasubramanian.

