Shruti Kapila on violence, fraternity, and sovereignty in Indian political thought | In Focus podcast bonus episode

Varghese K. George August 15, 2022 16:42 IST

In this bonus episode, we have an episode of the On Books podcast where The Hindu’s senior Editor Varghese K. George is in conversation with author Shruti Kapila on her book.

In this bonus episode, we have an episode of the On Books podcast where The Hindu’s senior Editor Varghese K. George is in conversation with author Shruti Kapila on her book.

As the title, Violent Fraternity: Indian Political Thought in the Global Age, suggests, Shruti Kapila’s latest book deals with fraternity, violence and sovereignty. Her core argument is that violence has not been as distant from India’s politics as we have been told. In this episode, Kapila talks about the role of violence in the making of the Indian republic. Zeroing in on the ‘power of ideas’ in instituting the political foundations of modern India, Kapila also looks at the role of Buddhism. Guest: Shruti Kapila, Author Host: Varghese K. George, Senior Editor, The Hindu Listen to The Hindu’s On Books podcasts on our website, on Spotify, or on Apple podcasts Listen to more In Focus podcasts:



Our code of editorial values