Should there be a blanket ban on smartphones in schools? | The Hindu Parley podcast

August 11, 2023 01:03 am | Updated 01:04 am IST

Priscilla Jebaraj

India has 1.2 billion mobile phone users and over 600 million smartphone users. That figure is expected to cross a billion by 2026, according to a Deloitte study, indicating that a future world will be dependent on these small devices. However, one place where smartphone usage has become controversial is the classroom. Last month, UNESCO recommended a universal ban on the usage of smartphones in schools, saying that it was needed to tackle classroom disruption, improve learning, and help protect children from cyberbullying. In an advisory dated August 10, titled “Restrictions on the use of mobile phones in school premises under rule 43 of DSER 1973”, the Directorate of Education, Private School Branch, Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi, has highligted the need for all stakeholders connected with school education such as students, parents, teachers and heads of schools “to arrive at a consensus on the minimum use of mobile phones in the school environment so that a more meaningful learning atmosphere could be maintained in the classroom”.

Here we discuss whether a complete ban on smartphones in schools is necessary.

Guests: Jyoti Arora, Principal of the Mount Abu Public School, Delhi and a member of the CBSE governing board; K.R. Maalathi, an educator, with experience in teaching, curriculum design, and school establishment and management

Host: Priscilla Jebaraj

Read the parley article here

You can now find The Hindu’s podcasts on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Stitcher. Search for Parley by The Hindu.

Write to us with comments and feedback at socmed4@thehindu.co.in

