Should the Gandhis disengage from the Congress? | The Hindu Parley podcast

In conversation with Rajeev Gowda and Kumar Ketkar of the Congress on the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty and the future of the party.

Two Congress leaders — Rajeev Gowda and Kumar Ketkar — discuss the role of the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty and the future of the Party. These two guests have been part of the Congress Party, yet are not party insiders.

Host: Varghese K. George

Guests:

Kumar Ketkar, Rajya Sabha legislator

Rajeev Gowda, who recently completed his first term as an MP in the Rajya Sabha

